Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur endorses 'Vocal for Local' at Cannes 2022 Indian Pavilion Inauguration

Dressed in traditional attire, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur led the 11-member Indian delegation on Tuesday at the inaugural of the Cannes Film Festival in France. The I&B minister endorsed ‘vocal for local’ on the Cannes red carpet. He wore a cream-coloured bandhgala to honour the weaving community of India.