Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai graces the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in extravagant floral dress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Wednesday and was a head-turner as she graced the red carpet for Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick in an extravagant long black gown. The diva has been attending the coveted film festival for the past two decades now.