BTS: V Treats BTS Army By Sharing Adorable Pic With Jungkook And Wooga Squad

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung blessed our timeline by sharing pictures with his fellow BTS member Jeon Jungkook and his Wooga Squad. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Taehyung shared a series featuring photos and videos of activities he was busy with in the past few days. One of the photos featured Jungkook while another was of the Winter Bear singer spending time with Wooga Squad and Jungkook after the premiere of Dream.