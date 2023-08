BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

BTS member V will be releasing a solo album by September this year. V is collaborating with Min Hee-jin, the CEO of NewJean's label ADOR, for the album. The album will showcase V's personal preferences and will have a new and different side compared to his work with BTS.

