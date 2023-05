BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted walking and holding hands in Paris | BTS Army | BTS

For a year, there have been rumours linking Blackpink's Jennie with BTS's V. But neither of the two K-pop idols nor their respective management companies, have acknowledged or denied their relationship. Fans now have more reason to believe the rumour owing to their most recent pictures taken in Paris, which are almost a confirmation.