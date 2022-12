BTS Suga becomes the second Korean soloist to achieve this feat after Psy

In 2020, BTS’ lead rapper Suga – Min Yoongi – made headlines when he returned as his rap alter-ego Agust D with Daechwita. More recently, the music video for the high-energy track hit 400 million views on YouTube, making the artist one of few to reach the milestone. Here’s all about it.