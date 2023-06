BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook attend Suga's Agust D concert in Seoul, Suga says, my bros are here

BTS member Suga brought his two-month-long D-Day world tour to a close with his last concert in Seoul, South Korea. As BTS ARMY gathered inside the venue, three special fans of Suga also attended the concert to show support for their 'hyung (elder brother)'.