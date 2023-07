BTS' Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels More Pressure While Performing Solo Than With Members

cre Trending Videos

Jungkook was asked how he feels while performing alone, instead of with BTS. He answered that he feels more pressure than the times when he performed as a member of BTS. He feels he has come to terms with the changes as his personality too has evolved.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile