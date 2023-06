BTS' Jungkook reveals new details about his rainy day fight with Jimin

BTS member Jungkook shared new details about his ‘rainy day fight’ with fellow group member Jimin, years after the duo first spoke about it. Taking to Weverse on Monday morning, Jungkook held a live session and interacted with his fans. Jungkook also talked about attending Suga's concert, playing guitar, his meals among other topics.