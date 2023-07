BTS' Jungkook and Mingyu of SEVENTEEN leave ARMY and SVT starry-eyed during live session

It is not uncommon for Jungkook of BTS to go live in the wee hours. Usually, JK’s lives are more than an hour long with him either listening to music with fans or doing household chores. This time, a surprise guest in the form of Mingyu of SEVENTEEN appeared on the live.