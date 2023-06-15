BTS Jin writes emotional letter for Army and shares update on his military discharge date | BTS |

Jin is the latest member from the band to share his heartfelt letter to fans on 10 years of BTS. Jin is currently serving as an active soldier in the military. Talking about not being there to celebrate the occasion with fans and members, Jin also apologised in his letter. However, he also revealed that he will be there for their loyal fans aka BTS ARMY next year.