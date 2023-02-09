BTS Jin Jimin and J-Hope have fun and unleash chaos as they fall while playing football | BTS Army

BTS ARMY would hate to admit it, but the last episode of Run BTS is here, at least for now. The variety show where the members engage in all sorts of hilarious games and banter has been one of the crucial reasons why the band has such a dedicated fanbase. The new set of episodes were shot before Jin’s departure for his military service, and in the latest promo, the boys are going to be sparring, and later even play soccer on a slippery ground.