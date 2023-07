BTS' Jin And J-Hope Celebrate ARMY Day; Send Heartwarming Messages To Celebrate ARMY

Korean sensation BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary in June. Their global fanbase is called ARMY - short for Adorable Representation MC for Youth. The fandom was formed 10 years ago on this day and hence July 9 is celebrated as 'ARMY Day' by fans across the world.

