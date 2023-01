BTS Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope pen long letter for army on New Year 2023

BTS’ Jimin, V, and Jungkook have wished their ARMY on the occasion of the new year on Weverse. Jimin wrote a long note to his fans and revealed how busy he was in the year 2022. He talked about how his fans were singing and dancing with ‘army bombs’ at their concerts.