BTS Jimin collaborates with Taeyang for upcoming song VIBE

BTS' Jimin and Big Bang's Taeyang will come together for new song Vibe. The single track titled Vibe by Taeyang will star Jimin too. A poster featuring Jimin and Taeyang was dropped along with other details. In the poster, the singers opted for black and red outfits as they stood near each other.