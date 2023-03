BTS' Jimin and Suga talk about Jin military enlistment during Suchwita's latest episode

BTS member SUGA’s drinking chat show ‘Suchwita’ just aired its latest episode and the special guest was none other than member Jimin who arrived to promote his solo debut with album ‘FACE’. Ever the sweet, MiniMini or as fans liked to called them- YoonMin, the chemistry between the two BTS members was as happening as ever.