Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

BTS ignites fresh debate about mandatory military service in South Korea

A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has ignited the debate about mandatory military service in South Korea.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.