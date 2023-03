BTS: Drunk Jungkook goes live on Weverse, schools fans for telling him to 'stop drinking' | BTS ARMY

BTS Jungkook surprised fans with his LIVE on Weverse. He interacted with the ARMY while drinking. When Jungkook started the broadcast, he explained that he was drinking a highball. While the singer enjoyed his time, he also called out a fan who asked him to stop drinking.