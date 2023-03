BTS Army Hails Jimin’s Recent Photoshoot In Silver Studs And Shirtless Look

BTS‘ Jimin is gearing up to release his debut solo album, FACE. The singer’s label BigHit Music shared a series of concept photos on March 9. The BTS ARMY has now become even more excited for the album’s release. The first features a stylish snap of the BTS vocalist wearing a black leather moto jacket.