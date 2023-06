BTS 10th Anniversary: Fireworks Illuminate Seoul Sky with Jungkook's Narration

BTS FESTA 2023: BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary on June 13, 2012. Today, on June 17th, 2023, BTS hosted a fan meeting/performance special in Yeouido Park, Seoul. One of the highlights of the evening was its last event, a spectacular fireworks festival, narrated by BTS’ Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook.