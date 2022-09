Brahmastra Twitter Review: 'Blockbuster or flop,' Ranbir-Alia film opens to mixed response

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer highly-anticipated film Brahmastra hit theatres today, September 9. It took over 5 years for the film to be made. The film has been a dream project for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, director Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir, and Alia. Going by the box office trends, it looks like the film has some loyal audience interested to watch the extravaganza.