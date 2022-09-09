Brahmastra After Ranbir Kapoor who will be part of the sequel Brahmastra Part 2 Dev

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is out in theatres today. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays an extended cameo in the movie. The first impression of the film has been encouraging with fans showing excitement around it.