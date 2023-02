Bollywood rallies behind Alia Bhatt for ‘invasion of privacy’; Anushka, Karan Johar condemn incident

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to her social media and called out a media portal for 'invading her privacy' by clicking her at home. On Feb 21, She shared her pictures taken by two men from the terrace of her neighbouring building and said ‘all lines were crossed today’.