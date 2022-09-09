Bollywood hunks seek blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great excitement in Maharashtra. Bollywood stars visit Lalbaugcha Raja every year to seek Bappa's blessings. Amid mass protests for movie ‘Brahmāstra’ Ranbir Kapoor came to seek blessings of Bappa. Movie’s director Ayan Mukerji accompanied the actor. Dressed in a navy blue kurta and white pyjama, Ranbir Kapoor oozed ethnic charm. The duo performed aarti at the Pandal. Amid much fanfare, actor Sonu Sood also paid a visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja. He was dressed in a simple ethnic attire. Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted arriving at the Pandal with his mother. The mother-son duo donned pastel ethnic clothes.