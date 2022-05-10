Bollywood hunk Sanjay Dutt snapped post gym session in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got papped outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. Handsome as ever, the actor donned a white tee with track pants. He completed his sporty look with a printed headgear. Sanju Baba also posed for the shutterbugs and clicked pictures with his fans. He will be next seen in the movie ‘Prithviraj’.