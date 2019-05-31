Bollywood celebrities attend Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet

Several Bollywood celebrities attended Ajay Devgn’s father and action master Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet on Thursday. The ceremony was held at ISKCON temple in Mumbai’s Juhu. Bollywood actors Urmila Matondkar, Suniel Shetty, Tabu and Raveena Tandon were present at the meet. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also came for the prayer meet. Veeru Devgan died of cardiac arrest after being hospitalised for breathing trouble on Monday.