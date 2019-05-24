Bollywood celebrities attend special screening of ‘PM Narendra Modi’

A special screening of film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ held in Mumbai. B-town celebrities marked their presence at the event. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was seen along with movie’s director Omung Kumar & producer Sandip Ssingh during the event. Bollywood celebrities Shakti Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Vikas Gupta & Suresh Oberoi were also seen during the screening. ‘PM Narendra Modi’ will hit the theaters on May 24.