Bollywood celebrities attend special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer ‘Indias Most Wanted’

A special screening of ‘India's Most Wanted’ held in Mumbai. B-town celebrities marked their presence at the event. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor reached for the screening with Malaika Arora. Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aryan, Vaani Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh were seen during the event. ‘India's Most Wanted’ will release on May 24.