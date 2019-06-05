Bollywood celebrities attend grand premiere of Salman Khans ‘Bharat’

The grand premiere of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ was held in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the event. Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Arbaaz Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Leone attended the premiere. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made a stylish entry together for the event. Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif also reached to the premiere in style. ‘Bharat’ released on June 05.