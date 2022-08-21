Bollywood beauty Sanya Malhotra steals hearts in her adorable look in Mumbai

Bollywood beauty Sanya Malhotra stole hearts as she made an appearance in one of the most adorable looks in Mumbai. The B-town sensation was caught by the paparazzi in a black and white combo. Sanya looked cute in her black Dangri and white top that complimented her baby face. The actor completed the look with golden earrings that went well with her brown curls. Her white sneakers kept the whole outfit intact and gave off a casual vibe. She posed for the lensmen before leaving.