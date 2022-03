In a candid chat with DNA, Bobby Deol reveals how 'Class of 83' helped him bag 'Love Hostel', and how he prepped for his negative character in the latter. He also discusses the audience pressure on OTT platforms and shares details about the next season of 'Aashram'. Bobby also reacts to his viral Lord Bobby memes and opens up about his son Aryaman's Bollywood debut. Listen in.