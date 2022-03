Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover papped on dinner date in Mumbai

Bollywood actor and former model Bipasha Basu was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai enjoying dinner with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha looked stunning in a pink oversized dress with minimal make-up. Karan, on the other hand, donned a casual look in all-white. The duo posed for the paparazzi.