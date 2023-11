Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Bigg Boss17:Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is serving fans with entertainment and drama. Now, in the recent promo audience will witness massive fight between Aishwarya and Abhishek over house duties. Abhishek confides that Aishwarya contributes very less in daily chores as compared to other contestants.