Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Munawar Faruqui issued a public apology over his controversial joke made during a performance in Taloja. The uproar began after a video clip surfaced showing Faruqui making a derogatory remark about Konkanis. Faruqui clarified that his comments were part of 'crowd work,' that involves interaction with the audience Despite the initial applause from the audience, the viral clip led to a growing political and social backlash. The backlash caught attention of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supporters, who criticised Faruqui’s remarks, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane threatened Faruqui, saying, "Won’t take long to send a green snake like you to Pakistan". This is not the first time the comedian has faced controversy for his humour. In 2021, he was criticised for allegedly mocking Lord Ram, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail

