Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jad Hadid over kiss, showing butt to Bebika Dhurve

In the July 1 episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Salman Khan entered the stage for the Weekend Ka Vaar. He schooled Jad Hadid for his behaviour in the house. Jad Hadid got scolded by Salman Khan for flashing his butt to Bebika Dhurve