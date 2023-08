Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Brutally Trolled For Bashing Elvish Yadav, Netizens Call Him Biased

cre Trending Videos

The 7th Weekend Ka Vaar was quite a firecracker, as the host Salman Khan went on to school Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav over their behaviour. At first, Salman called out Bebika for her ugly argument with Manisha Rani. After Bebika, Salman turned to Elvish and criticised his foul language, and use of violent and cringe-worthy comments on the show.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile