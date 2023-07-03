Bigg Boss OTT 2 Main Pooja Cyrus ko bhi kiss karti | Akanksha Puri eviction interview |

Actress Akanksha Puri got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the second week, and she joined us for an exclusive chat. Akanksha expressed her disappointment with Salman Khan, called Jad Hadid's equation with her 'fake' and even slammed him for mocking her as a bad kisser and behaving indecently with Bebika Dhurve.