Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. As the show inches closer to its highly-anticipated finale, the excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch and now fans are eagerly waiting for the finale. Watch to know when can you see the winner.

