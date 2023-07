Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

cre Trending Videos

Elvish Yadav has been having arguments with several contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house since the day he entered. Now, a video is going viral on social media wherein Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav can be seen having a verbal fight. Know what happened this time.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile