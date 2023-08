Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale is just two weeks from now. The show is nearing its end, and the contestants are giving their best to entertain the audience. The family week is currently going on in the BB OTT 2 house.

