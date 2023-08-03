Bigg Boss OTT 2 Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan became the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2 after he beat actress Pooja Bhatt in the 'Ticket to Finale' task on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Wednesday. Pooja and Abhishek were given fruit baskets which they had to fill during the task.