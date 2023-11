Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan are getting intense all thanks to the drama unfolding inside the house. This week was a heavy one as wildcard contestant Samarth Jurel marked his entry and left everyone shaken. He is Isha Malviya's current boyfriend while her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is also inside the house.