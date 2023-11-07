Bigg Boss 17 Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other latter says shut your mouth

Bigg Boss 17:Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got into an ugly spat over ration. The couple ended up screaming at each other. Aishwarya shouted at Neil saying, “Shut up,” to which Neil said, “You keep screaming all the time.” Aishwarya pointed her finger at Neil and screamed, “Shut your mouth. I don’t need to keep quiet. You know I don’t listen to anyone. The actress then called her husband, “pagal” (mad). She also said that he had been 'disoriented' since morning.