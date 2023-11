Bigg Boss 17: Love blooms inside the house as Abhishek asked For a kiss from Khanzadi

Bigg Boss 17:The dynamics in the Bigg Boss 17 house have changed since Isha Malviya's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered as a wildcard. Abhishek Kumar has moved on from Isha after an emotional breakdown and is now getting closer to Khanzaadi. The episodes reveals their blossoming romance. The housemates are confused by the sudden change in love angles.