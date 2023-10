Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

The Bigg Boss 17 house is going through a whirlwind of emotions. With Samarth Jurel’s entry sends shockwaves in Isha and Abhishek getting close to Manasvi Mamgai. The housemates are left confused as the episode is filled with emotions, regret and finally acceptance.