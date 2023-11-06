Bigg Boss 17 Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya chudail gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Bigg Boss 17:The nomination drill on 'Bigg Boss 17' has sparked an explosive feud between Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma! In the new promo of the show, both the couples are seen fighting with each other. Bigg Boss says that they must nominate two contestants among themselves.