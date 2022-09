Bigg Boss 16: These ex-contestants to take part as 'villains', confirmed contestants list

The sensational and most talked about controversial show of the television Bigg Boss is just around the corner. The makers always manage to amaze the audience every season by introducing new twists and turns in the show. This time is no different. There are reports that five ex-contestants will be entering Bigg Boss 16 as 'villains' and will play the game from Bigg Boss side.