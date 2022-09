Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first confirmed contestant from Tajikistan

Salman Khan revealed the first confirmed contestant of his upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 16. Tazakistan performer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of the upcoming season. 18-year-old Tajik singer, boxer, and blogger Abdu Rozik rose to fame because of his height - he is the world's smallest singer.