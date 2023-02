Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan lifts the trophy, beats Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

After 19 long weeks, Bigg Boss 16 has found its winner in rapper MC Stan, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.