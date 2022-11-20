Bigg Boss 16 | Eviction Interview | Gautam Vig calls Shalin-Tina fake says Archana is ‘baddimaag

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Gautam Singh Vig agrees that being romantically involved with Soundarya affected his game. He also stated that Shalin recommended him to have an affair with Tina. Also, Gautam doesn’t think Soundarya will be able to make it in the top 3 as well.